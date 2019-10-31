Samuel John Moody Acquires 851 Shares of Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) Stock

Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) insider Samuel John Moody purchased 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £153.18 ($200.16).

Shares of RKH stock opened at GBX 18.36 ($0.24) on Thursday. Rockhopper Exploration Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.20 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The stock has a market cap of $84.04 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RKH. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

