salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $166.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “salesforce is gaining from solid growth across its cloud offerings. The company is benefiting immensely from an expanding partner ecosystem, which is contributing to business wins and boosting its presence globally. Deal wins in the international market is a growth driver. Rapid adoption of its diverse cloud offerings, given an upsurge in demand for digital transformation, is a key catalyst. Additionally, acquisitions like MuleSoft, Tableau, ClickSoftware and Salesforce.org are significant revenue growth drivers. However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Persistence of unfavorable currency fluctuations is a key headwind. Besides, increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on profitability. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRM. Northland Securities set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,578,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,798. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.12. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 107.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $1,445,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $50,249.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,763,397.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,139 shares of company stock valued at $39,791,649. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,771,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,917,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,077 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,273,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,392 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,247,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,009,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,132 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

