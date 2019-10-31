Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.48, 3,227,424 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 1,985,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SABR. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.
In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $380,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,849.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $102,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,323.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at about $924,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Sabre by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 110,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
