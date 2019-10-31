Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.48, 3,227,424 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 1,985,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SABR. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Sabre had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $380,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,849.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $102,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,323.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at about $924,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Sabre by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 110,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

