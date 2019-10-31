Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.56

Shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $8.56. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 30 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Rubicon Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 1.95%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 3.46% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

