RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25-6.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion.

NYSE:RRD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.36. 61,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,707. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.67.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. RR Donnelley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

In other RR Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 508,000 shares of RR Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,934,000 shares of company stock worth $4,127,960. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

