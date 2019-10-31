Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) to Issue Dividend of $0.47

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:RDSA traded down GBX 89 ($1.16) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,240 ($29.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,266,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.09 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,317.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,428.59.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,175 ($41.49) to GBX 3,090 ($40.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,840 ($37.11) to GBX 2,875 ($37.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,780 ($36.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,828.67 ($36.96).

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Neil A. P. Carson acquired 16,000 shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,326 ($30.39) per share, with a total value of £372,160 ($486,292.96).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.