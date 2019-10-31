Royal Bank of Canada Sells 8,062 Shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,340,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 44,480 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 239.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 310,409 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Michael A. Smart purchased 4,697 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $66,885.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 6,913 shares of company stock worth $88,726 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AVK opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

