Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 3,309 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,993 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,623 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 30.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The solar energy provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.29 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

