Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,873,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,032 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 99.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 34,551,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211,756 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,040,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,159,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,046,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,066,000 after purchasing an additional 115,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,571,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,343,000 after purchasing an additional 245,077 shares in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RY. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average of $78.53.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.796 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

