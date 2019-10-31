Royal Bank of Canada Has $267,000 Position in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 158.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Akorn were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKRX. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Akorn during the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Akorn by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akorn by 556.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Akorn during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Akorn by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Akorn alerts:

Shares of AKRX opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $595.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.95. Akorn, Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $7.52.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 72.25%. Akorn’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price target on Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Akorn from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

In other news, Director Steven J. Meyer bought 20,000 shares of Akorn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Akorn Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.