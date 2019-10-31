Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.56% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000.

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $27.69.

