Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 7,541 Shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,559 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEN. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 618,109 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,912 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

MEN opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

