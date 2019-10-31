Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Equities researchers at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRNS. ValuEngine cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Transcat alerts:

Shares of TRNS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 90,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. Transcat has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.53 million, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Transcat had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $41.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 1,477.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 343,259 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 437.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 52,820 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the second quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 22.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 268,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 48,368 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.