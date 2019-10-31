Rosehill Resources (ROSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Rosehill Resources to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.94). Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 88.56% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. On average, analysts expect Rosehill Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ROSE stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Rosehill Resources has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

In other news, Director Harry Quarls bought 25,000 shares of Rosehill Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 177,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,117.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $62,595 and sold 4,781 shares valued at $9,338. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosehill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

