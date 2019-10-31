Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.14

Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.14 and traded as low as $18.20. Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 505,751 shares changing hands.

RKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 million and a PE ratio of -5.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.06.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.