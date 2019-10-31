Robotina Trading Up 8.9% This Week (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, Robotina has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Robotina token can currently be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Robotina has a total market cap of $17.19 million and approximately $93,009.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Robotina Token Profile

Robotina’s launch date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

