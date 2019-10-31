Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CL King

CL King assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.63.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 739,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,329. Robert Half International has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Robert Half International by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 38,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 25,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,107,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,161,000 after purchasing an additional 554,010 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Midas Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midas Management Corp now owns 54,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

