Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $791,000 Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

Shares of MEAR stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $50.15. 44,564 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

