Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $13.09 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.8% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $304.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,192,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,188. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.58. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $306.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

