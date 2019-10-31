RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI)’s share price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.22, approximately 215 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.38% of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

