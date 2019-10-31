Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday. Investec raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.01. 1,996,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,719. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,567,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,754,000 after buying an additional 470,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,939,000 after buying an additional 318,207 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 22.0% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,685,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,774,000 after buying an additional 304,350 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 2,180.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 259,943 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 248,543 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 64.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after buying an additional 232,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

