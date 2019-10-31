Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIO. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $52.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.86. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 148.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

