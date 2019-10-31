Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 24,781 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,781 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 44,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $393,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.9% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 12,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $83.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average is $73.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

