RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.98

Shares of RIB Software SE (ETR:RIB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €22.98 ($26.72) and last traded at €22.84 ($26.56), with a volume of 17237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €22.86 ($26.58).

Several research firms have recently commented on RIB. Berenberg Bank set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.56 ($25.07).

Get RIB Software alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 62.47.

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for RIB Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIB Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.