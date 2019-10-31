Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Franklin Resources worth $16,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN opened at $28.07 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

