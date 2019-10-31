Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.34 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,860 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Synovus Financial worth $14,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.74 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

In related news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNV. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Synovus Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

