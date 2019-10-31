Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,106 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $15,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 86.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 74.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Gas news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $45,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

SWX opened at $87.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.09. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $713.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.24%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

