Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,282 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Westrock worth $15,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Westrock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Westrock by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank grew its holdings in Westrock by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 7,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Westrock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.62. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,914,570.00. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $796,924.04. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

