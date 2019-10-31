Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.60

Rhoen Klinikum AG (ETR:RHK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €18.60 ($21.63) and last traded at €18.74 ($21.79), with a volume of 26906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €19.34 ($22.49).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RHK shares. Independent Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.20 ($30.47) target price on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rhoen Klinikum presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €21.96 ($25.53).

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of €20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.94.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

