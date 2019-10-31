Reviewing Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. (NASDAQ:CNTF)

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. (NASDAQ:CNTF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waitr and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $69.27 million 0.48 -$34.31 million ($2.18) -0.20 China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. $46.81 million 0.06 -$9.33 million N/A N/A

China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Waitr.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr N/A -25.81% -17.25% China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Waitr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Waitr and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 3 3 0 2.50 China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waitr presently has a consensus target price of $7.11, suggesting a potential upside of 1,554.26%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech..

Summary

Waitr beats China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. Company Profile

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited engages in the original design and development of specialized mobile handsets for consumers and enterprises in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Mobile Phone Business and Real Estate segments. The company offers handset design services through outsourcing of EMS providers who engage in assembly and manufacturing operations; and offer testing services of the assembled printed circuit boards, systems, and subsystems for Chinese mobile handset brand owners and international mobile handset brand owners. It also provides feature phones, smart phones, ruggedized phones, wireless modules, smart pads, and wireless software and applications, as well as other electronic components, such as industrial wireless devices. In addition, the company sells mobile handset products under the Tecface, 17FOX, and MOBIFOX brands. Further, it owns, develops, operates, and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

