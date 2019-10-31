Reviewing Slack (NYSE:WORK) & NV5 Global (NYSE:NVEE)

Slack (NYSE:WORK) and NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Slack alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Slack and NV5 Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack 0 7 10 0 2.59 NV5 Global 0 1 3 0 2.75

Slack currently has a consensus price target of $35.47, suggesting a potential upside of 52.56%. NV5 Global has a consensus price target of $90.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.78%. Given Slack’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Slack is more favorable than NV5 Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Slack and NV5 Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack $400.55 million 31.58 -$140.68 million N/A N/A NV5 Global $418.08 million 2.27 $26.86 million $3.24 22.90

NV5 Global has higher revenue and earnings than Slack.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Slack shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of NV5 Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of NV5 Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Slack and NV5 Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack N/A N/A N/A NV5 Global 6.30% 13.32% 9.46%

Summary

NV5 Global beats Slack on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences. The company offers site selection and planning, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other services; and construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting services. It also provides governmental outsourcing and consulting, and technical outsourcing services, as well as building program management services. In addition, the company offers mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design services; commissioning services; energy performance, management, and optimization services; acoustical design consulting services; and audiovisual-security and surveillance-information technology-data center services, as well as energy services. Further, it provides various services, such as investigating and analyzing environmental conditions, and recommending corrective measures and procedures; occupational health and safety services; hydrogeological modeling and environmental programs; water resource planning, monitoring, and environmental management of wastewater facilities; solid waste landfill investigations; permitting and compliance; storm water pollution; environmental impact statement support; agricultural waste management and permitting; and wetland evaluations. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NV5 Global, Inc. in December 2015. NV5 Global, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.