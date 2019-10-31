Reviewing Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Crimson Wine Group does not pay a dividend. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crimson Wine Group and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PERNOD RICARD S/ADR 0 3 3 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 0.11% 0.50% 0.42% PERNOD RICARD S/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $67.77 million 2.48 $1.98 million N/A N/A PERNOD RICARD S/ADR $10.32 billion 4.69 $1.66 billion $1.40 26.07

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crimson Wine Group beats PERNOD RICARD S/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally. It exports its products to 35 countries. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

