Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 48.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

RVNC opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,745.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RVNC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.