Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.06.

RPAI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.76. 239,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.71 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.08%.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $90,013.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,791.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

