Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY19 guidance to $1.10-1.12 EPS.

ROIC opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several research analysts have commented on ROIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

