Resource Management LLC Sells 61 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Resource Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 158.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,689. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.82. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $188.30.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

