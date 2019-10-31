Resource Management LLC Has $27.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Resource Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Resource Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Resource Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $27,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.05. The company had a trading volume of 108,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,779. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.26. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $126.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

