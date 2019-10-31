Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/23/2019 – Lockheed Martin had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $395.00 to $360.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/23/2019 – Lockheed Martin had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $401.00 to $385.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/23/2019 – Lockheed Martin had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $381.00 to $364.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2019 – Lockheed Martin was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/10/2019 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $379.00 to $401.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2019 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $376.00 to $381.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2019 – Lockheed Martin had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE LMT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $377.92. The stock had a trading volume of 267,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,717. The stock has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $399.96.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,867,863,000 after purchasing an additional 111,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,146,256,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,981,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $705,455,000 after purchasing an additional 72,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.