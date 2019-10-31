Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/23/2019 – Lockheed Martin had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $395.00 to $360.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2019 – Lockheed Martin had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $401.00 to $385.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2019 – Lockheed Martin had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $381.00 to $364.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2019 – Lockheed Martin was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/10/2019 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $379.00 to $401.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $376.00 to $381.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2019 – Lockheed Martin had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $377.92. The stock had a trading volume of 267,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,717. The stock has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In related news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,867,863,000 after purchasing an additional 111,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,146,256,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,981,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $705,455,000 after purchasing an additional 72,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

