Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 1.5% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 140.2% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 896.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 206.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 59.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at $30,046,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $8,561,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.51. 1,583,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,663. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.94 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average of $86.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

