Repme (RPM) Market Capitalization Achieves $228,572.00

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Repme has a total market cap of $228,572.00 and $777.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Repme has traded 118.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Repme token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Repme alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00219072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.01458095 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00118765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Repme

Repme’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 99,999,999,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,042,311,297 tokens. Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio . Repme’s official website is repme.io . The official message board for Repme is medium.com/@repmedapp

Repme Token Trading

Repme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Repme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Repme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Repme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Repme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.