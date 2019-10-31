REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

REMYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.53. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a boost from REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

About REMY COINTREAU/ADR

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

