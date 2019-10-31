Remme (REM) Price Up 3.1% This Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 32.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Remme token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Kuna, Tidex, Hotbit and IDEX. Remme has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $228,094.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Remme has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Remme Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,315,410 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Gate.io, Tidex, Kuna, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

