Regal Wealth Group Inc. Sells 467 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,950,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,992,000 after acquiring an additional 100,636 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,767,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,825,000 after acquiring an additional 127,070 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,794,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,124,000 after buying an additional 226,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,743,000 after buying an additional 214,053 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $67.16. 938,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,834,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $67.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

