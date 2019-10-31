Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.55% of Red Violet worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Violet by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Violet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Red Violet by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 45,614 shares during the last quarter. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Red Violet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,255. Red Violet Inc has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

