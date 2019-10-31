Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RRGB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens set a $36.00 target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $36.89.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.39 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 201,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

