Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Criteo (CRTO)

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/30/2019 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/29/2019 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

10/28/2019 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

10/24/2019 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/22/2019 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

10/17/2019 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

10/15/2019 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

10/4/2019 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/6/2019 – Criteo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Criteo SA has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Criteo SA will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan Teodosiu sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $510,309.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,467 shares of company stock worth $514,941. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Criteo by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,863,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,517,000 after purchasing an additional 820,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Criteo by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,817,000 after purchasing an additional 886,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Criteo by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,340,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,281,000 after purchasing an additional 264,952 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 264,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,400,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

