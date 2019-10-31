Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Beyondspring (BYSI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ: BYSI) recently:

10/25/2019 – Beyondspring was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/24/2019 – Beyondspring was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

10/23/2019 – Beyondspring was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

10/17/2019 – Beyondspring was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

10/16/2019 – Beyondspring was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/16/2019 – Beyondspring was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

10/2/2019 – Beyondspring was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/18/2019 – Beyondspring had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Valuation and risks to price target achievement. We maintain our Buy rating and $41 price target. All of our current valuation is based on the opportunity for Plinabulin with 84% contribution coming from neutropenia and the remainder for NSCLC (higher risk indication). Our valuation is based on our clinical net present value (NPV) model, which is currently driven by the company’s lead asset, Plinabulin. This model allows us to flex multiple assumptions affecting a drug’s potential commercial profile.””

9/5/2019 – Beyondspring was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. Beyondspring Inc has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyondspring Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

