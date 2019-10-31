Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. Realty Income posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Standpoint Research boosted their price target on Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,385,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,475,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,975 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,199,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,703,000 after purchasing an additional 459,043 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,466,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,055,000 after purchasing an additional 268,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,026,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,784,000 after purchasing an additional 242,403 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.79. 3,165,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.60.

The company also recently announced a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

