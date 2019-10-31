RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Short Interest Update

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 262,400 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RICK stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 35,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,536. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $183.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

RICK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.