Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 3,529 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,428,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,656,000 after buying an additional 6,116,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,945,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,405,000 after buying an additional 1,770,000 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,305,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,909,000 after buying an additional 1,591,290 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 10,110,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 1,543,978 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,610,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LYG. Citigroup cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 23.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

